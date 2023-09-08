 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

British-Pakistani footballer signs U21 contract with Man United women’s team

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday, September 08, 2023

British Pakistani footballer Zaiba Ishaque. — Provided by the reporter
British Pakistani footballer Zaiba Ishaque. — Provided by the reporter 

Footballer Zaiba Ishaque has signed a U21 contract at Manchester United women’s team, becoming the first British-Pakistani female footballer to continue progressing up the youth ranks at an English Women’s Super League side.

The 17-year-old defender is also among the small yet steadily growing number of British South Asians breaking through in the English women’s football pyramid.

Other British Pakistani female footballers to recently emerge include Mariam Mahmood at West Bromwich Albion, Layla Banaras at Birmingham City, as well as Pakistan internationals Nadia Khan (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Zahmena Malik (London Seaward), and Amina Hanif (London Bees).

Ishaque began her football career young when she was noticed by one of her schoolteachers — who was also an academy coach at Burnley FC — playing football and recommended her to join the club’s youth setup.

After a while at Burnley, she went on trials at Liverpool FC where she got selected and spent two years at the Merseyside club’s academy before getting a knee injury that halted her progress for nearly a full year.

After regaining fitness, she spent three years at Manchester City. There, she showed rapid progress across the club’s U14s and U16s before making the switch to the red half of Manchester in July 2022.

At the Red Devils, Ishaque has made strides to increasingly feature in Man United women’s youth ranks and mainly plays as a fullback.

During this period, she was invited to take part in the Professional Footballers Association’s (PFA) Asian Inclusion Mentoring (AIMS) program. The AIMS program under PFA began in 2021 by coach Riz Rehman — the older brother of former Pakistan international footballer Zesh Rehman — to bring together South Asian origin footballers, coaches, referees, and administrators found across English football.

Upon signing her U21 contract at Man United, Ishaque stated her aims to become a full-time professional footballer at the highest levels of the women’s game and hopes her progress can keep inspiring more South Asian girls across England to take up opportunities to play.

While Zaiba Ishaque qualifies for the England women’s team, she has yet to be called up for the Lionesses at any age group level. She also remains eligible to play for Pakistan due to her heritage.

Sources confirmed that PFF has made initial contacts with her to find out if she would be interested in representing Pakistan at any stage. However, there are no concrete developments on this.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2023: ACC gives nod to reserve day for Pakistan-India clash

Asia Cup 2023: ACC gives nod to reserve day for Pakistan-India clash
Babar Azam, Shadab Khan shortlisted for ICC Player of the Month award

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan shortlisted for ICC Player of the Month award
Rangpur Riders rope in Babar Azam for BPL

Rangpur Riders rope in Babar Azam for BPL

Colombo weather: These teams will play final if remaining Asia Cup matches are washed out

Colombo weather: These teams will play final if remaining Asia Cup matches are washed out
Sabalenka Dominates Zheng to Reach US Open semis

Sabalenka Dominates Zheng to Reach US Open semis
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan cruise to victory against Bangladesh in Super 4 clash

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan cruise to victory against Bangladesh in Super 4 clash
PCB asks compensation from ACC's Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling

PCB asks compensation from ACC's Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling
Sri Lanka ex-spinner Sachithra Senanayake arrested for match-fixing

Sri Lanka ex-spinner Sachithra Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint against Luis Rubiales over forced kiss

Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint against Luis Rubiales over forced kiss
Pak vs Ban: Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury

Pak vs Ban: Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury
ICC ODI rankings: Shaheen, Naseem, Haris move up after India, Nepal matches

ICC ODI rankings: Shaheen, Naseem, Haris move up after India, Nepal matches
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round starts today with Pak vs Ban clash

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round starts today with Pak vs Ban clash