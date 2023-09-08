Kim Kardashian eager to get back together with Pete Davidson post his breakup

File Footage

Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on former lover Pete Davidson following his breakup from Chase Sui Wonders, claimed an insider.



After the comedian parted ways with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-actor, an insider told Heat Magazine that the reality TV star hopes he would give her another chance.

With her ex-husband Kanye West now focused on his new wife Bianca Censori, the insider said Kim feels there will be no issues if she reconciles with the Bupkis actor.

For the unversed, the controversial rapper bullied Pete on social media and made fun of him in his music videos while he was dating The Kardashians star with his fans giving death threats to the comedian, as per reports.

Speaking of the possibility of a reconciliation, the insider said, “Kim’s reached out to Pete and they’ve been talking a lot now he’s single again.”

“Taking that next step to reuniting as boyfriend and girlfriend, however, is a process that will take time, but she’s willing to be patient,” the insider shared.

As for Pete, the source said he is “flattered,” adding that usually he’d “dive straight back in” to meet Kim but “he’s worried about being sucked back into the dysfunctional machine of her world.”

“Pete’s saying he wants to take his time and not rush back into the dating scene, but he’s said this many times before,” the insider added.

“For all of the drama Kim caused him, there’s no doubt he got a big buzz out of being the other half of that mega-couple.”

“For Kim,” the source continued, “this would be a dream come true. She hates being single and says there’s unfinished business between her and Pete.”

“She feels their relationship was derailed by Kanye’s antics, with his frequent abuse of Pete on social media.”