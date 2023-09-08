 
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha's wedding date revealed

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with his wife Ansha Afridi during Nikah ceremony on February 4, 2023. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi’s wedding ceremony with Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, will take place later this month after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023.

Shaheen is currently playing in the Asia Cup which will end on September 17 (Sunday). 

Soon after the mega event, the wedding ceremony will take place on September 19 and the Valima reception will be held on September 21 in Islamabad, said the sources. 

However, the families haven't confirmed the date yet. 

In April, Shahid while speaking during an interview with a private news channel revealed that Shaheen's wedding festivities will begin in September this year.

Shaheen and Ansha tied the knot earlier this year in Karachi. 

Soon after the Nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

The couple’s Mehndi function was also held a day before the Nikah ceremony. They got engaged two years ago.

The 23-year-old pacer had revealed that it was he who thought about marrying Ansha first.

“It was my marriage so obviously, it was me who thought about marrying her. Lala and my brother have been friends for a very long time, and our elders know each other too. So, my mother went ahead with the rishta (proposal) and the families agreed,” he said shyly while speaking during an interview. 

Upon where the couple first met, Shaheen could not think of a particular moment since they’d known each other for a while. 

“There wasn’t a proper first meet-up as such. We used to go to each other’s houses. Whenever they’d come to our house so I’d see her around and then we met at our Nikah,” he said.

“They say that you should always have a life partner that appreciates you and thank God I have that. She doesn’t get involved much but has always supported me,” he exclaimed.

