WATCH: Virat Kohli stops mid-training to play with puppy

A puppy interrupted the Indian cricket team's practice session ahead of the much anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.



The Men in Blue were busy in casual football drills when a puppy decided to join them.

Indian players can be seen taking a moment and trying to play with the puppy who seemingly was interested in the football itself.

Indian star cricketer and top-order batsman Virat Kohli can be seen getting down on his knees and petting the puppy.

Kohli — 34 — is not just known for the magic he does with the bat but also for his love for dogs.

He often posts pictures with his dog on his social media accounts to showcase his love for the fluffy creature.

It must be noted that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 10 amid rain predictions in Colombo.

Their group-stage encounter was abandoned due to rain as the Green Shirts did not even get to play a single ball in the second innings.

Rain has been the biggest headline of this Asia Cup 2023 and has played its part to the fullest.

Not only India’s encounter against the Green Shirts was interrupted by rain, but their last group-stage match against Nepal was also affected and was then reduced to 23 overs.

What if rain washes out the remaining Super 4 fixtures?

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday to begin their Super 4 campaign. If the remaining Super 4 matches are washed out, Pakistan will qualify for the final with four points.

In case of washouts, Sri Lanka and India will be tied on three points each, along with the same Net Run Rate, which is why a coin toss will be done to determine which team will play the final.

Bangladesh will only have two points since they have already lost one game in the Super Four, in case of washouts and thus will not be in the race for the final.

The trophy will be shared if the final of the Asia Cup 2023 is also washed out on September 17.