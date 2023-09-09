 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Virat Kohli stops mid-training to play with puppy

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

A puppy interrupted the Indian cricket team's practice session ahead of the much anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue were busy in casual football drills when a puppy decided to join them.

Indian players can be seen taking a moment and trying to play with the puppy who seemingly was interested in the football itself.

Indian star cricketer and top-order batsman Virat Kohli can be seen getting down on his knees and petting the puppy.

Kohli — 34 — is not just known for the magic he does with the bat but also for his love for dogs.

He often posts pictures with his dog on his social media accounts to showcase his love for the fluffy creature.

It must be noted that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 10 amid rain predictions in Colombo.

Their group-stage encounter was abandoned due to rain as the Green Shirts did not even get to play a single ball in the second innings.

Rain has been the biggest headline of this Asia Cup 2023 and has played its part to the fullest.

Not only India’s encounter against the Green Shirts was interrupted by rain, but their last group-stage match against Nepal was also affected and was then reduced to 23 overs.

What if rain washes out the remaining Super 4 fixtures?

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday to begin their Super 4 campaign. If the remaining Super 4 matches are washed out, Pakistan will qualify for the final with four points.

In case of washouts, Sri Lanka and India will be tied on three points each, along with the same Net Run Rate, which is why a coin toss will be done to determine which team will play the final.

Bangladesh will only have two points since they have already lost one game in the Super Four, in case of washouts and thus will not be in the race for the final.

The trophy will be shared if the final of the Asia Cup 2023 is also washed out on September 17.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam warns India of 'best' bowling attack video

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam warns India of 'best' bowling attack
Pakistan's sports climber Iqra Jillani aims to create history in Asian Games

Pakistan's sports climber Iqra Jillani aims to create history in Asian Games
Novak Djokovic secures victory over US Ben Shelton, closing in to 10th US Open final

Novak Djokovic secures victory over US Ben Shelton, closing in to 10th US Open final
France triumph over New Zealand during opening match of Rugby World Cup

France triumph over New Zealand during opening match of Rugby World Cup
All eyes on French management as Rugby World Cup tournament begins

All eyes on French management as Rugby World Cup tournament begins
Pakistan's SAFF U16 journey ends with semi-final loss to Bangladesh

Pakistan's SAFF U16 journey ends with semi-final loss to Bangladesh
Coco Gauff recreating tennis history as she retraces Serena Williams' US Open Final glory

Coco Gauff recreating tennis history as she retraces Serena Williams' US Open Final glory
Fans irked by ACC decision to keep 'reserve day' for only Pakistan-India match

Fans irked by ACC decision to keep 'reserve day' for only Pakistan-India match
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha's wedding date revealed

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha's wedding date revealed
Joe Burrow signs historic $275 million extension deal with Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow signs historic $275 million extension deal with Cincinnati Bengals
Asia Cup 2023: What will happen if rain disrupts Pakistan vs India match on Sept 10

Asia Cup 2023: What will happen if rain disrupts Pakistan vs India match on Sept 10
British-Pakistani footballer signs U21 contract with Man United women’s team

British-Pakistani footballer signs U21 contract with Man United women’s team