Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict

Kim Kardashian on Saturday urged US President Joe Biden to stop what she called "Another Armenian Genocide".



"My Plea to President Joe Biden to Stop Another Armenian Genocide. It’s time for America (and the world) to take action to protect Armenians from Azerbaijan," she wrote on Instagram.







The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star received backlash for taking sides in the conflict. Some people questioned Joe Biden's ability to play his role in ending the conflict.

Others said the Republication leader would do something about Aremenia when his obsession with Ukraine is over.



Her social media post came after Armenia accused arch-foe Azerbaijan of preparing a "fresh military provocation" by massing troops on their border and near the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The ex-Soviet republics have been locked in a decades-long conflict over the mostly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh inside Azerbaijan which is controlled by separatists.

Tensions have escalated sharply in recent months as each accuses the other of cross-border attacks.

"The military-political situation in our region has seriously worsened," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told his cabinet meeting in Yerevan.

He said Azerbaijan was "concentrating" troops on the border and also near the mountainous Karabakh region.

"Azerbaijan is demonstrating its intention to undertake a fresh military provocation against Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia," Pashinyan said.

Azerbaijan denounced the claims as "yet another false political manipulation."

"Armenia must abandon territorial claims to Azerbaijan, to end military-political provocations, and to stop creating obstacles to the peace process," its foreign ministry said in a statement.