 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Neve Campbell on how ballet training helped her ‘stay sane’ in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Neve Campbell reflects on her experiences at Canadas renowned National Ballet School
Neve Campbell reflects on her experiences at Canada's renowned National Ballet School

Neve Campbell has expressed her gratitude for the valuable life lessons she gained as a trained dancer prior to embarking on her Hollywood career.

The Canadian actress, renowned for her portrayal of the horror heroine Sidney Prescott in the Scream film series, has a background in dance, having undergone training at Canada's renowned National Ballet School from the ages of 9 to 14.

Currently in Toronto for the city's International Film Festival, she is presenting the new documentary titled Swan Song. 

"I have very few pictures of myself at the National Ballet School, but JJ [Feild], my partner, said, 'Oh, there's that one photo of you, and you look so determined,' " Campbell, 49, told PEOPLE.

"All of the discipline that I have, I take from dance," she continued. "The capacity to be able to listen and take direction, with humility, and an understanding that you're never going to be perfect, and that it takes work and drive to be good, and that no matter how hard you work, you'll never completely get there — that is the journey."

"That's what I learned, and I've taken that into the acting world," added Campbell. "I think it certainly has fed me and it's helped me stay sane in a very challenging world."

Campbell recounted that her fascination with dance was ignited when her father took her to watch a performance of The Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada.

"I was 6 years old. It was my Christmas present," she recalled as she smiled. "I said, 'I want to do that.' "

When she was just 9 years old, Campbell auditioned for the National Ballet School and successfully earned a spot. Reflecting on her time at the school, Campbell characterized her training as "hard in many, many ways."

"It's hard for anyone," she added. "The technique that comes out of the dancers there, and the love for the world and for dance that comes out of there is pretty phenomenal."

More From Entertainment:

SZA sends fans into frenzy with surprise appearance from Ice Spice during NYC concert

SZA sends fans into frenzy with surprise appearance from Ice Spice during NYC concert
Can Harry become King?: Prince William's death scenario angers Britons

Can Harry become King?: Prince William's death scenario angers Britons

‘The Tonight Show’ staffers quash ‘toxic’ workplace claims about Jimmy Fallon

‘The Tonight Show’ staffers quash ‘toxic’ workplace claims about Jimmy Fallon
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Prince William, Kate and Princess Anne appear on Rugby podcast video

Prince William, Kate and Princess Anne appear on Rugby podcast

Amanda Bynes’ face tattoo almost gone as she steps out mental health facility

Amanda Bynes’ face tattoo almost gone as she steps out mental health facility
‘Fingernails' trailer: Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White explore love in sci-fi feature video

‘Fingernails' trailer: Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White explore love in sci-fi feature
Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary

Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict

Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict