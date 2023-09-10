 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Jimmy Fallon gets trolled in resurfaced clip amid 'toxic' claims

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Jimmy Fallon was caught in the eye of the storm when a Rolling Stone exposé accused him of fostering a toxic workplace. Now, a resurfaced clip went viral where Martin Short called him phoney.

Appearing on The Tonight Show in 2019, the Only Murders in the Building star joked, “This is the greatest show on television because there is no host in late-night who pretends to care as much as you do,” adding, “No one captures phoniness like you do.”

In response, the embattled late-night host thanked him with a hearty laugh at the veteran actor’s sarcastic jest.

Jimmy, meanwhile, facing allegations from 16 former and current employees, apologized on Thursday in a Zoom call to his staffer.

“I feel so bad I can't even tell you,” he continued. “It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can't even tell you.”

Adding, “I want the show to be fun; [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show,” the magazine reported.

