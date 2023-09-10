 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Sports Desk

WATCH: Indian journalist asks for Babar Azam’s signed bat

Sports Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta asked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for a signed bat after the training session on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Babar is one of the best batters in the world and leads the Pakistan team in all formats of the game.

"Babar Azam seemed very fluent in the nets and the sound of the ball hitting his bat was different from the others. So after the nets, I stopped Babar Azam and asked him for his signed bat. I told him that I specifically wanted the bat he plays with. Now let’s see if he gives me his bat," said Gupta on Sports Tak.

“I have never asked any Indian player for his bat,” he added when questioned if he had requested Virat Kohli for his bat in the past.

It must be noted that the remaining matches of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka; however heavy rains are expected to play spoilsport during the upcoming encounters.

The highly-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday is also likely to be affected by rain.

According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected daily in Colombo till September 17.

The trophy will be shared if the final of the Asia Cup 2023 is also washed out on September 17.

Remaining Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches

Sept 12 - India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

