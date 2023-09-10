Prince Harry makes startling revelation about Meghan Markle at Invictus Games opening

 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry talked about his wife Meghan Markle as he opened the Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening.

Archie and Lilibet doting father made startling revelation about the mother of his two children.

King Charles younger son revealed that Meghan Markle will be cheering for Nigeria at the Invictus Games this year after discovering that she is of Nigerian descent.

Harry said, “We’re also very excited to have new nations join us. Let’s hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria.

“Now I’m not saying we play favourites in our home... but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year.”

It is to be mentioned here that Meghan Markle had revealed on her Archetypes podcast last October that she was “43 per cent Nigerian”.

