Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, pleads for mercy following Danny's prison sentence

Danny Masterson, the actor from The 70s Show, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty on charges of raping two women in 2001 and 2003.

His wife, Bijou Phillips, who remained stoic and kept her sunglasses on throughout the trial, appears to be heartbroken and has written a letter to the court pleading for mercy for her husband.

According to Fox News, Entertainment Weekly reported that in redacted character reference letters to the judge, Phillips urged the court to consider Masterson's extraordinary role in their family.

She said, "I and my daughter are heartbroken that he is not with us."

Danny and Phillips have been together for more than 19 years; the couple first met in 2004. They married after seven years of dating in 2011 and welcomed their daughter in 2014.

Phillips' letter stated, "Danny has been a lifesaver and partner for me."

She also vouched for the character of her husband and declared him to be a hardworking person. She recalled Danny losing his acting career due to rape charges and going on to find other ways to earn money and provide for the family.

The actress stated, "Danny has always been against drugs and has helped so many friends and colleagues get sober."

Danny, though convicted, has not confessed to his alleged crimes and has maintained his innocence.