pakistan
PTI's ex-MNA alleges massive corruption in NA-246 development schemes

PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad. — National Assembly of Pakistan website
  • Shad reports "massive corruption" in development schemes.
  • Politician demands NAB to take action against corrupt practices.
  • PWD officials award contracts, extend undue favours.

Shakoor Shad, the ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker, Monday wrote a letter to the National Accountability Bureau director general in Karachi, informing him regarding "massive corruption" in development schemes in his former constituency, NA-246.

The former PTI leader demanded the NAB DG to take action against the corrupt practices, seeking justice and recovery of the "looted money".

In his letter to NAB, the politician mentioned that while the government released billions of rupees in funds for various development works in union councils of his constituency through the Pakistan Works and Development Department (PWD), he has received complaints about "massive corruption" in various schemes by the department's officials.

The PWD officials, according to Shad, are involved in corrupt practices with the "connivance of contractors who have been awarded contracts".

He added that this is being done without following procedures and by extending undue favours to the contractors".

"In most of the cases sub-standard material has been used, measurement has been shown more than the work done and excessive payments have been made and even in some cases payments have been made without completion of work," his letter read.

The politician told the anti-graft body he is "ready to provide each and every information and documents as and when required by NAB", addressing the NAB chairman in the letter.

Shad was elected as a member of the National Assembly on PTI's ticket in the 2018 general elections from NA-246 — a constituency comprising the Lyari neighbourhood, which is considered a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) stronghold.

The politician claimed the constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

However, in May 2022, Shad decided to quit politics due to some "health-related issues" and announced that he wouldn't partake in elections in the future.

He also later resigned from his seat in the NA with other PTI members after party chairman Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year. His resignation was also approved by NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf last year.

