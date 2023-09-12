Chaudhary Tanvir says historic reception awaits Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif at Stanhope House with other PML-N leaders today soon after his return date to Pakistan was announced. — Reporter

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Chaudhary Tanvir Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif will get a historic reception when he lands in Pakistan as he’s the last hope of Pakistan.



Tanvir spoke to the media outside Stanhope House after Nawaz's return date to Pakistan was announced on Tuesday. The former lawmaker said he was leaving for Pakistan to join other party leadership in making preparations for Nawaz’s welcome reception.

“We received messages from all over Pakistan as soon as the return date was announced. There is happiness all over. Nawaz Sharif has the ability to bring Pakistan out of the crisis. People have trust in him. I have been tasked to motivate the people in Pindi and around and we will be working hard for that,” said the former senator.

Tanvir shared that in his discussions with Nawaz, the two talked about matters related to Rawalpindi.

Tanvir's son Danyal Chaudhry said committees have been formed for the mobilisation of the masses.

“Rawalpindi has always played a big role. We are planning to bring out nearly half a million people to welcome Nawaz Sharif. This will be a historic welcome. There is no hope other than Nawaz Sharif. Pakistanis realise that Nawaz Sharif can help them come out of the crises,” Danyal said.

Last week, Tanvir criticised Sheikh Rasheed, former chief justice Saqib Nisar and Imran Khan for bringing chaos and destruction to Pakistan through their rule and policies.

He was speaking to the media here after holding consultations with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif over three days.

Tanvir said that Sheikh Rashid’s politics is "dead" as he has proven time and again that he cannot be trusted and he conspires against the very people he praises in media, swears allegiance to them for life but lets them down at the first opportunity.

He said that the former interior minister amassed wealth in Rawalpindi's name but did nothing for the local people.

He called for the accountability of Saqib Nisar and others responsible for the rigging in the 2018 elections. He said it was a tragedy that “cowards and turncoats” like Rasheed were imposed on Pakistan in the name of Tabdeeli (change).

Danyal claimed that he secured around 100,000 votes against Rasheed in the 2018 general elections and defeated him but Sheikh was declared a winner after the "RTS fraud".

“The election was rigged clearly to declare Sheikh Rasheed a winner. The people of the area put faith in us but their mandate was stolen. There was rigging before the election too as Saqib Nisar while sitting as CJP, openly ran a campaign for Sheikh Rashid,” the PML-N leader added.