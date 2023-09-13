Judicial remand of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case extended till Sep 26

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Reuters/Online

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act extended Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi's judicial remand till September 26 in the cipher case.



Khan has been imprisoned in the jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5 for failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.

While the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court's decision to jail him for three years with a Rs100,000 fine — a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections, he remains behind bars due to his arrest in the cipher case.



The FIA had officially arrested the former prime minister in the cipher case last month after booking him under the Official Secrets Act.



