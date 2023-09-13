Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

MTV VMAs 2023 was an ode to the music industry as singers walked the red carpet at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

From blinding sequins to sleek cutouts, here are the best dressed celebrities of the night, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and others.

Selena Gomez:

The Single Soon singer looked breath-taking in Oscar de la Renta's hand-beaded scarlet gown which had a delicate floral tendrils skirt tailored from the waist down.

Taylor Swift:

One can never go wrong with black - especially when it’s Taylor Swift as the most-nominated singer of the night went edgy with a sleek, asymmetrical black Atelier Versace gown, studded with the brand’s iconic gold Medusa hardware.

Stephen Sanchez:

Being hailed as the best dressed man on the VMAs carpet, the Until I Found You singer looked crisp in a powder blue Gucci bow and a bamboo-handled Diana bag.

Shakira:

The Hips Don’t Lie Singer was the Video Vanguard Award honoree and she made sure to look the part as she bedazzled a backless, golden gown by Atelier Versace.

Olivia Rodrigo:

The Vampire crooner always pulls off a graceful demeanor with hints of punk-inspired bits & pieces which is exactly what she went for at the VMAs too. Olivia’s sleek, Swarovski crystal-encrusted tank dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin made her look ethereal.

Cardi B:

The rap queen wore a custom Dilara Findikoglu, a miniversion of which was seen last week on the London Fashion Week runway. The dress was as if Cardi was wearing an Iron Throne which totally matches her vibe.