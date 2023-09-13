 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023
Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

MTV VMAs 2023 was an ode to the music industry as singers walked the red carpet at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

From blinding sequins to sleek cutouts, here are the best dressed celebrities of the night, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and others.

Selena Gomez:

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

The Single Soon singer looked breath-taking in Oscar de la Renta's hand-beaded scarlet gown which had a delicate floral tendrils skirt tailored from the waist down.

Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

One can never go wrong with black - especially when it’s Taylor Swift as the most-nominated singer of the night went edgy with a sleek, asymmetrical black Atelier Versace gown, studded with the brand’s iconic gold Medusa hardware.

Stephen Sanchez:

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

Being hailed as the best dressed man on the VMAs carpet, the Until I Found You singer looked crisp in a powder blue Gucci bow and a bamboo-handled Diana bag.

Shakira:

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

The Hips Don’t Lie Singer was the Video Vanguard Award honoree and she made sure to look the part as she bedazzled a backless, golden gown by Atelier Versace.

Olivia Rodrigo:

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

The Vampire crooner always pulls off a graceful demeanor with hints of punk-inspired bits & pieces which is exactly what she went for at the VMAs too. Olivia’s sleek, Swarovski crystal-encrusted tank dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin made her look ethereal.

Cardi B:

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

The rap queen wore a custom Dilara Findikoglu, a miniversion of which was seen last week on the London Fashion Week runway. The dress was as if Cardi was wearing an Iron Throne which totally matches her vibe.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention video

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention
Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit

Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit
Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram video

Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram
Selena Gomez goes viral for mocking Chris Brown at MTV VMAs 2023 nod: 'So Real!' video

Selena Gomez goes viral for mocking Chris Brown at MTV VMAs 2023 nod: 'So Real!'
Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games video

Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games
MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners

MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners
Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany

Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany
MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red-beaded gown

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red-beaded gown
MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award
Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift swoons VMAs 2023 with emotional speeches: 'I'm blown away!'

Taylor Swift swoons VMAs 2023 with emotional speeches: 'I'm blown away!'
Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'

Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'