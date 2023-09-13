 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Prince Harry’s no-contact with King Charles is ‘increasing depression’

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has sparked fears after reports of him potentially getting depressed and anxious began circulating.

Claims about Prince Harry and the dangers his ‘scarred psyche’ poses on future relations has been shared by professor Karl Pillemer, from Cornell University in New York.

He started the chat off by referencing the pain Prince Harry felt on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral and admitted that his “fragile” mental health could be made a lot worse by the estrangement he’s brought upon himself.

He was even quoted telling The Telegraph, “There will likely be an array of emotional effects for Prince Harry and his family that include the pain of rejection, a sense of betrayal, a profound sense of loss, and most likely, a greater likelihood towards depression and anxiety as a result of this kind of relationship trauma.”

All these admissions and speculations have come shortly after Prince Harry’s sudden change of attitude during solo engagements came to light.

The first and most notable was referenced by experts and commentators alike, because it was in stark contrast to Prince Harry’s earlier accusations about the media and their ‘intrusive’ tendencies.

At the event in Japan, Prince Harry was seen mingling with the crowd, as well as answering questions with the press.

His second outing where the Duke was even branded a ‘giddy child’ was during the Inter Miami game where he was pictured scrunching up his scarf. 

