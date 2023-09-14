JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured in Mastung blast

MASTUNG: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday sustained injuries in a blast that took place in Mastung, Balochistan.



According to initial reports, the blast took place near a vehicle which injured Hamdullah and several others.

Police rushed to the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.



Mustang Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sasoli said several people were injured in the Mustang blast and added that the three injured including the JUI-F leader had been shifted to a hospital in Quetta.



The official said the JUI-F leader was provided initial medical aid in Mastung before being shifted to the provincial capital for further treatment.



He said the JUI-F leader’s condition is out of danger.

Speaking to Geo News, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said Hamdullah sustained injuries but his condition is not critical.

"He hasn't been critically injured. His gunmen and two of Hamdullah's party colleagues have also been injured but their condition is stable," he added.

Ghauri said that Hamdullah was travelling from Quetta to Kalat when he came under attack.

He also expressed ignorance about the nature of the blast.

According to a health department spokesperson, the 11 injured were shifted to Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital in Mastung.

The spokesperson added that one of the persons is in critical condition.

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Mustang said 11 people including Hamdullah injured in the blast.

The nature of the Mustang explosion is being ascertained, the senior police official added.

Condemnations pour in

Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Jamali condemned the incident, asking the authorities concerned to submit a report on the blast.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the blast and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

"Terrorists and their facilitators should be brought to justice," he added.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also strongly slammed the explosion while praying for the speedy recovery of Hamdullah and others.

He called for the arrest of those who were involved in the Mastung blast.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that the blast was a conspiracy to destroy the law and order situation in Pakistan.