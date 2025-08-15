Evacuation ordered in more Bajaur areas ahead of anti-terror operation

Tribal elders participate in a jirga session in Tank, South Waziristan tribal district, on Dec. 15, 2019. — Facebook@Tank Jirga

Residents asked to vacate homes by 10:00am on Aug 16.

Displaced families to receive sustenance grants.

Rs1.9bn released to support evacuated families.



Authorities in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday ordered the evacuation of residents from more towns and villages ahead of targeted operation against terrorists, The News reported.

According to a communique of the district administration, the residents of Malangi, Sparay, Dawowgai, Mena Sulaimankhel, Khwarchai, Chamyar Jowar, Zagai, Gat, Agra, Ghundai, Zarray, Nakhtar, Mulla Kalay, Bakro, Gwati, Chamyalo, Lar Kulan, Bar Kulan, Ghanam Shah, Chotra, Dammadola, Sultan Baig, Inam Khwaro, Anga areas have been informed to vacate their homes by 10am on August 16, 2025 for a short period and move to safe locations.

It said that the displacement of people to safer places was aimed at ensuring the safety of public during a targeted operation against terrorists.

The district administration has also arranged transportation for the residents of affected areas to move them to Sports Complex Camp and other government buildings.

The residents of the above-mentioned areas were requested to use the transportation provided by the district administration. It said that if government transport was not available for everyone, the residents should use private transport to move to safe areas as soon as possible. All families will be provided transport grant, sustenance grant and return grant as well.

The statement said that cooperation of people was crucial to ensure a timely and safe evacuation, so that the area can be cleared of miscreants and hostile elements.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that up to 56,000 families may be displaced from Bajaur due to the ongoing crisis, with over 24,000 families having already relocated.

According to the PDMA, around 2,000 families are currently being housed in government buildings and temporary relief camps, where they are being provided with basic amenities and services.

Meanwhile, an estimated 22,000 families have taken shelter with relatives and extended family members.

In response to the growing humanitarian needs, the provincial government has released Rs1.9 billion to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for the displaced population.