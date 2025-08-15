 
Are more showers expected in KP, upper parts?

Landslides and mudslides may cause road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of KP, GB and Kashmir, warns PMD

Web Desk
August 15, 2025

This photo shows a car being washed away by a flash flood in Mansehra, KP, on August 15, 2025. — PPI
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains coupled with strong winds and thunderstorms on Saturday.

In its weather report, PMD said that more rains are expected in KP, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, Potohar region, North-East Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper KP, Pothohar region and Kashmir, the weather department said, adding that rains are also expected in northeast/south Balochistan, south Punjab and southeast Sindh during evening/night.

The forecast came as nearly 200 people perished in country's north after flash floods, heavy rains wreaked havoc during the past 24 hours.

At least 194 people have died and dozens more have been injured in northern areas after cloudbursts and heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The dead include 180 in KP, five in GB, and nine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), with deaths expected to rise as the situation remains volatile.

A KP government helicopter carrying relief supplies to Bajaur’s Salarzai area crashed due to bad weather while flying over Mohmand district, killing five people on board, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's spokesperson, Faraz Mughal, said.

In its daily weather forecast, the PMD said, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind is expected in KP, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Northeastern/Southern Balochistan, Southeastern Sindh and GB today.

“Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Upper KP, Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas,” it added.

The weather department said that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams of upper KP, Kashmir, GB, Pothohar region and north-east Punjab.

Landslides and mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of KP, GB, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period, it added.

The Met Office warned that heavy falls, windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures like roof and wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period.

The PMD advised that the general public, commuters and tourists to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated about the latest weather conditions.    

