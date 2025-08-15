Pakistan, Micronesia formalise diplomatic relations at UN ceremony

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar (right) and Ambassador Jeem S Lippwe sign a joint communiqué to formalise relationship between the two countries on August 14, 2025. — X/@PakistanUN_NY

Asim Iftikhar, Jeem S Lippwe sign joint communiqué in New York.

Ties to focus on climate, capacity building, peace at United Nations.

Micronesia thanks Pakistan for UN support and cooperation.



Pakistan and the Federated States of Micronesia officially established diplomatic relations on Thursday during a signing ceremony held at Pakistan’s Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The agreement was formalised by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, and his Micronesian counterpart, Ambassador Jeem S Lippwe, according to an official statement issued by the Pakistan's mission to UN.

Senior diplomats from both sides, including Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon, were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that he was truly glad as the diplomatic relations between the two countries were being established on Pakistan’s Independence Day anniversary.

The ties, he said, would open up avenues for cooperation in the field of human resource management, capacity building and climate change. He said that both Missions would work closely on key matters, especially promotion of international peace and security at the United Nations.

Asim Iftikhar said that he was happy to learn that Pakistan was the 100th country with which Micronesia was establishing its relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Lippwe expressed his pleasure at the start of a new chapter in bilateral relations. He said that he was privileged to be representing his country at the formal start of a journey of friendship and partnership with Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for extending support to his country for the opening of the United Nations offices there. He said that he looked forward to working closely with his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen the bond of friendship.

He conveyed his congratulations on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Before the ceremony, both the ambassadors held a brief meeting during which they discussed possible areas of cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at the UN.