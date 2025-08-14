Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi celebrates Independence Day

Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, hoists the national flag at the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi on August 14, 2025. — Screengrab/High Commission for Pakistan

The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi on Wednesday celebrated the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence with national zeal and fervour.

In an elegant ceremony at the Chancery Lawns, Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, hoisted the national flag.

Officers and staff of the high commission, along with their families, attended the event. Messages of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar were read out on the occasion.

Paying homage to the heroic freedom struggle, the chargé d'affaires said that under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Muslims of the subcontinent altered the course of history in creating an independent homeland of their own - Pakistan was the fulfilment of an epic struggle for self-determination.

He said that the abiding lesson of the independence movement is that freedom is not free; the road to freedom was paved with the blood and sacrifice of countless martyrs.

“It is equally true that freedom cannot be taken for granted; it has to be preserved and defended every day. As recent developments affirm, Pakistan is fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any external threat or aggression,” Warraich added.

The chargé d'affaires said that during the course of the last 78 years, Pakistan has made remarkable progress on its journey towards advancement and prosperity.

He eulogised the heroic sacrifices of the nation’s defenders, who laid their lives for the protection and dignity of the motherland.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, Warraich said that the goal of regional peace can be achieved on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual trust and peaceful settlement of all disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir.

An outlook built on dialogue and diplomacy can serve as a harbinger for a bright future for South Asia, he said, adding that any approaches rooted in hegemonic notions of domination and control will, on the other hand, continue to hold back the promise of regional prosperity and development.

“Clad in traditional attire, children of all ages delivered heartwarming performances depicting the various aspects of the freedom movement, the Chargé d’Affaires added.

On this momentous occasion, a special cake was also cut by the chargé d'affaires, along with his spouse as well as other officers of the mission.