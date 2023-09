ISLAMABAD: A special court on Thursday rejected bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the bail applications and reserved the verdict after PTI's counsels completed their arguments.

Later, the judge announced the reserved verdict, rejecting the post-arrest bail pleas of the PTI leaders.

More to follow..