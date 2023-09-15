Emilia Clarke pulls off chic, black gown at Vogue World Show

Emilia Clarke graced the crowd with a bedazzling black gown at fashion’s big night out in London.

Celebrities showed up at the Theatre Royal Dury for the Vogue World Show with their A-game dressing style, and Emilia didn’t hold back.

The Game of Thrones actress looked stunning in a lace-trimmed black tulle gown which had a quirky cut-out detail on the chest.

She completed the look with a bright red lipstick and a white handbag.

The dress code was "Opening Night" as the invitation revealed a West End Stage with red velvet curtains.

At the event, guests were entertained by opera, ballet, and theater before the fashion show kicked off.

Other than Emilia, the event also saw celebrities like Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Jodie Turner Smith and Winnie Harlow as well with Victoria Beckham making an entrance from the backdoor.