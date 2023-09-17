Coleman and Jackson shine at Diamond League final in Eugene

Shericka Jackson's time of 10.65 seconds in the 100m at the Jamaican championships on Friday, ties her with American Marion Jones for fifth on the all-time fastest list. AFP

American Christian Coleman and Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson emerged victorious in the men's and women's 100 metres events, respectively, in a thrilling display of athleticism at the Diamond League final in Eugene, Oregon.

Coleman's remarkable win marked a significant turnaround from his previous performance at the World Championships in Budapest.



Coleman, who had missed the podium in Budapest, burst out of the starting blocks, clocking a lightning-fast time of 9.83 seconds. He left world champion Noah Lyles trailing behind, with Lyles finishing second at 9.85 seconds.

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala secured third place with the same time. Coleman's victory signified his readiness for future competitions, with his sights set on the 2024 Paris Games.

Lyles, who had achieved a historic feat by winning gold in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4x100 relay at the World Championships, graciously accepted his second-place finish and was content to perform in front of the enthusiastic crowd.

On the women's side, Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, who had finished second to American Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Championships in Budapest, showcased her capacity in the 100 metres.

Jackson surged ahead in the final stretch, crossing the finish line in 10.70 seconds. Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou followed closely, finishing in 10.75 seconds, while Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, the back-to-back Olympic champion, secured third place with a time of 10.79 seconds.

Richardson faced challenges with her start and finished just outside the podium at 10.80 seconds.

The evening's highlight came in the form of a thrilling 400-metre hurdles race. American Rai Benjamin delivered a spectacular performance, defeating world and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm.

Benjamin, who had claimed bronze in Budapest, achieved a Diamond League record time of 46.39 seconds, marking the fastest time of the year and the fourth-fastest in history. Warholm, the strong favourite, had to settle for second place with a time of 46.53 seconds, while Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands took third place in 47.31 seconds.

In addition to these outstanding performances, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon continued her dominance in the women's 1,500-metre event, securing a commanding victory in 3:50.72.

The women's 3,000 metres steeplechase witnessed a repeat of the Budapest podium as Winfred Yavi of Bahrain clocked the second-fastest time ever at 8:50.66.

Grenadian Kirani James claimed the men's 400-metre title, finishing in 44.30 seconds, while American Quincy Hall secured the second spot in 44.44 seconds.