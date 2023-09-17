Britney Spears reignites wild fan theories by deleting Instagram AGAIN

Britney Spears deletes Instagram AGAIN, fans want to know why

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram yet again after she posted a bizarre video, reigniting bizarre fan theories.

Taking to her social media, the popstar shared a photo of her wearing a red top with camouflage bottoms.

She penned, “When people say everywhere I go, ‘we missed you we missed you’ I’m like so enthralled that I’m so relatable you can speak to me even when you’re not spoken to because I CARE.”

The Toxic singer added, “I mean … should I not let you guys miss saying hi and disturb the peace???”

Before deactivating her account, Britney shared tons of throwbacks on her feed as she posted pictures of herself dancing in a yellow dress.

Earlier, on the same day, she had posted photos of her wearing an animal-print bodysuit, but fans conspired that it was not her.

One of her followers wrote, “Comments are on for management to test the waters to see how far they can get away with this body double.”

Another user wrote, “Where is she really?!”

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's divorce:

Britney has been in the news for a while because of her ongoing divorce with Sam Asghari, who accused her of cheating.

However, recently an insider told US Weekly that Britney and her alleged boyfriend, Paul Soliz, have ended things, and they were never really in a relationship.