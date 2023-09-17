Prince George to observe MAJOR change to 'protect future of the monarchy'

Prince George to observe a major change to 'protect future of the monarchy'

Prince George will have to follow a very strict travel rule after turning 12 as he will no longer be able to fly overseas with his father, Prince William.



The rule is set in order to protect the future of the monarchy as the 10-year-old is the second in line to the British throne.

Talking about the “strict travel ban,” King Charles’ former pilot, Graham Laurie, shared how a little Prince William, now Prince of Wales, had to follow the rule once he turned 12 in 1994.

"Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old,” he said during an appearance on A Right Royal Podcast.

“After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty,” he added.

"When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

Over the next couple of years, George will also become subject to this regulation, taking separate flights from his father.

However, it is still uncertain if George will still accompany his mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while William takes a different plane.

While the rule can be waived with the monarch's consent, it is strongly discouraged to have multiple direct heirs on the same flight, as a crash could jeopardize the stability of the monarchy's future.