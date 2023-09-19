Romeoville shooting kills four including two minors; suspect on loose

Chicago Police cars are seen outside the John C Kluczynski Federal Building in Chicago, Illinois, US. — Reuters/File

Officers in Romeoville found at least four people including two minors killed in a shooting after the authorities were asked to check on the family who was unresponsive for days, according to police in Illinois.

Local authorities said that the incident is not considered a murder-suicide but a shooter who fled the scene and the search has begun.

Police said that officers were sent to the 500-block of Concord Avenue at about 8:43pm where they discovered four dead bodies sustaining gunshot wounds including a fatally shot dog.



Police said that they have commenced an investigation into the fatal shooting in Romeoville.

Authorities released the identities of two adult victims named who were said to be Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei however, officers did not reveal the names of the minors saying they were related to the adults.

The family recently moved into the home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue within the past few months, neighbours noted.

Police said a family member called them, requesting a well-being check when they hadn't heard from them and one of the victims didn't show up to work Sunday morning.

Authorities have been searching for evidence in the house to find any leads connecting to the suspect.

"Due to the timeframe that has gone by, more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted, we are not asking anybody to shelter in place," Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne said: "We are not actively looking for anybody in the area but we do always ask our residents to have a good sense of self-awareness and to report anything that they might see as suspicious."

Emergency personnel were at the scene searching and helping out authorities throughout the morning.

"They kept to themselves," a neighbour of the deceased said. I really don't know. Never saw the kids outside playing and I have a child. I don't know really what happened and it's very scary. Too close to home."

According to the estimation of the investigators, the shooting happened sometime between 9pm Saturday and 5am Sunday.