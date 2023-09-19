 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Chris Rock had to seek counseling after slap by Will Smith at Oscars 2022

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Chris Rock had to seek counseling after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars in 2022

Chris Rock, who became the target of Will Smith's wrath when he was slapped on stage during the Oscars 2022 event after making a joke about Smith's wife, sought counselling after the humiliating incident.

During a recent interview, Chris' pal and fellow comedian Leslie Jones shared her thoughts about the incident, saying it could have been handled in a better way.

In an interview with People Magazine, Leslie revealed, "Chris was affected by the incident as that sh*t was humiliating and was seen by his family, including his daughters."

She added, "He had to go to counselling with his daughter after the incident."

During Oscars 2022, Chris Rock performed an accolade on stage and joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying she looked like G.I. Jane. The joke was related to Pinkett's shaved head, which was revealed to be related to her hair loss due to alopecia.

The joke wasn't taken well by the now 54-year-old actor, who went to the stage and slapped the comedian.

The incident generated a lot of buzz on the internet, and Will was banned from attending any Oscar event for 10 years. 

He later apologised for his actions, stating, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed." 

