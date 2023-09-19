Clock starts ticking on mass extinction as scientists warn of man-made disaster. Unsplash

Scientists are sounding the alarm over a looming mass extinction event driven by human activities.

A recent study has unveiled a stark reality - our actions are pushing entire branches of the "Tree of Life" towards the brink of extinction.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, underscores the severity of the crisis, likening it in significance to the ongoing climate change crisis.



Led by Gerardo Ceballos of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the study deviates from the usual focus on individual species and instead examines the extinction of entire genera, the classification level lying between species and family in the tree of life.

The findings reveal a deeply concerning trend. Out of approximately 5,400 genera, encompassing 34,600 species, a staggering 73 genera have vanished in the last 500 years, with most of these extinctions occurring within the last two centuries.

Human activities are the primary culprits behind this alarming trend. Habitat destruction for agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, overfishing, and hunting are severely impacting ecosystems, leading to the collapse of entire branches of the "Tree of Life."

The researchers further compared the current rate of extinction to estimates derived from the fossil record over much longer timescales. The results are striking, indicating that the ongoing rate of extinction far exceeds what would be anticipated based on historical data.

While experts agree on the urgency of the situation, there is a debate regarding whether this crisis marks the onset of a sixth mass extinction event.

Traditional criteria for mass extinctions involve the loss of 75% of species within a short timeframe. By this measure, a sixth mass extinction has not yet occurred. However, experts caution that if present rates of extinction persist, a mass extinction event may well be looming.

The study's authors stress the paramount importance of immediate action to curb habitat destruction and restore ecosystems that have been lost.

Time is rapidly running out, and their message resonates with urgency - we must act swiftly and decisively to save numerous endangered genera from the brink of extinction.

Preserving biodiversity is not merely about safeguarding individual species; it is about securing the future of humanity and the planet's intricate web of life.