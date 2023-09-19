 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Meghan Markle can’t ‘fake excitement for anything’

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Meghan Markle’s lack of excitement has just been called out by experts who believe Kate Middleton is better at “looking, and being, interested in other people.”

Claims and admissions of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

It reads, “If there is one thing that Kate, the Princess of Wales has mastered with incredible aplomb it is her listening face.”

“In any given year she meets thousands of people at official receptions, walkabouts, preschools, food banks, mums’ groups, sporting events, and probably even while waiting in the self-service line at her local Waitrose.”

“Yet never once has she ever been caught looking like she is bored or her attention has drifted.”

“There is no debate – the princess is the Lionel Messi of looking, and being, interested in other people.”

“But what is really remarkable is not that she seems genuinely interested in all this (or at least can fake it superbly), it is that overall, Kate looks like she was having a ball.”

“Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for her sister-in-law Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex who has spent much of the past week only a hop, skip and a jump away in Germany after joining Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex for the second half of his wildly successful Invictus Games.”

