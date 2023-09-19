 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rain, dust-storm likely to hit Karachi today: PMD

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A general view shows Karachi on May 18 during a dust storm. — AFP
A general view shows Karachi on May 18 during a dust storm. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather forecast on Tuesday that rain coupled with dust-thunderstorm is expected to hit Karachi today (Tuesday) and tomorrow with occasional gaps.

The Met Office said monsoon currents of moderate intensity are continuing to penetrate Sindh.

Under its influence, the weather forecast department said a dust-thunderstorm along with rain with a few heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta districts till tomorrow with occasional gaps.

“Dust-thunderstorm/rain likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sanghar, Dadu, Mityari, Hyderabad, T M Khan, T A Yar, and Jamshoro districts till tomorrow (Wednesday) with occasional gaps,” it added.

A day earlier, the Met Office informed that a low-pressure area (LPA) is located over Southeast of Rajasthan (India) and is likely to move south westwards during the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of this, the PDM had predicted rain/thunderstorm in several parts of the country from September 18 to September 21.

The weather department also said that heavy to isolated falls may inundate low-lying areas in Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas from September 18-20.

It advised farmers to manage their crop activities accordingly while tourists are asked to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

"Wind-thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during windstorms/lightning/heavy rains," it added.

All the authorities concerned were also advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

More From Pakistan:

Number of registered voters reaches nearly 127 million in 2023: ECP

Number of registered voters reaches nearly 127 million in 2023: ECP
New Zealand bestows 'Officer of the Year' award on KP female cop

New Zealand bestows 'Officer of the Year' award on KP female cop
PML-N's sacrifice prevented Pakistan's default, Nawaz Sharif says

PML-N's sacrifice prevented Pakistan's default, Nawaz Sharif says
FO rubbishes report claiming Pakistan sold weapons to Ukraine for IMF deal

FO rubbishes report claiming Pakistan sold weapons to Ukraine for IMF deal
PPP will only talk about making alliances once election schedule is announced, says Bilawal

PPP will only talk about making alliances once election schedule is announced, says Bilawal
Parvez Elahi's arrests and bails nothing but 'mockery of court orders': Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

Parvez Elahi's arrests and bails nothing but 'mockery of court orders': Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar
Transferring suo motu powers to three-member committee not attack on CJP rights: Justice Isa

Transferring suo motu powers to three-member committee not attack on CJP rights: Justice Isa
Parvez Elahi handed over to Punjab ACE on one-day transitory remand

Parvez Elahi handed over to Punjab ACE on one-day transitory remand
Rain, thundershower likely to hit Karachi from today

Rain, thundershower likely to hit Karachi from today
Cipher case: IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's bail plea

Cipher case: IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's bail plea
Neutral expert to hold hearing on Pakistan-India water dispute on Wednesday

Neutral expert to hold hearing on Pakistan-India water dispute on Wednesday
Who's who among London's Middle Temple alumni — CJP Isa's alma mater

Who's who among London's Middle Temple alumni — CJP Isa's alma mater