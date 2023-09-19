Rain, dust-storm likely to hit Karachi today: PMD

A general view shows Karachi on May 18 during a dust storm. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather forecast on Tuesday that rain coupled with dust-thunderstorm is expected to hit Karachi today (Tuesday) and tomorrow with occasional gaps.



The Met Office said monsoon currents of moderate intensity are continuing to penetrate Sindh.

Under its influence, the weather forecast department said a dust-thunderstorm along with rain with a few heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta districts till tomorrow with occasional gaps.

“Dust-thunderstorm/rain likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sanghar, Dadu, Mityari, Hyderabad, T M Khan, T A Yar, and Jamshoro districts till tomorrow (Wednesday) with occasional gaps,” it added.

A day earlier, the Met Office informed that a low-pressure area (LPA) is located over Southeast of Rajasthan (India) and is likely to move south westwards during the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of this, the PDM had predicted rain/thunderstorm in several parts of the country from September 18 to September 21.

The weather department also said that heavy to isolated falls may inundate low-lying areas in Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas from September 18-20.

It advised farmers to manage their crop activities accordingly while tourists are asked to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

"Wind-thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during windstorms/lightning/heavy rains," it added.

All the authorities concerned were also advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.