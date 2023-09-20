Meghan Markle California neighbours 'cannot wait' for her to leave: Here's Why

Meghan Markle is seemingly losing her popularity in her circle in California.



The Duchess of Sussex has rubbed her neighbours the wrong way through her 'high and mighty' attitude, leading them to pray for her departure from Montecito.

In a conversation with Daily Express, one of the Duchess' neighbours referred to her as 'High and mighty.'

“We cannot wait for her to go," they said.



They also added that Meghan is “manipulating” her husband Prince Harry



The comments come a day after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, himself accused her of manipulating Prince Harry.

“I don’t know if I blame her or Harry. I think she has an influence on Harry more than he does on her.”



"I'm heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent - to deny the right to see a grandchild," he added.

"In California, I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that."

Thomas also told ITV: "The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy.

"I'm a really loving father and she knows that, and there's no excuse for treating me this way - no excuse to treat grandparents that way."