Shahid Afridi's heartfelt note for daughter Ansha on wedding with Shaheen

Shahid Afridi shares a photo of himself with daughter Ansha and son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

Veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi Wednesday shared a heartfelt note for his daughter, Ansha, expressing his feelings over her marriage with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The wedding ceremony took place in Karachi a day earlier.

Following their engagement two years ago, the couple had tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony held in February this year.

In an emotional and moving post on X, formerly Twitter, the former cricketer wrote Urdu couplets for his daughter.

"Aya tha ghar main noor abhi kal ki baat hai

Rukhsat bhi ho raha hai wo ankhon kay saamney

Dooba hua bhi hai terey baba ka dil magar

Umeed subh-e-nau isey ayi hai thamney," Afridi wrote.

Along with the couplet, the former Pakistan captain shared two photos of himself with the newly wedded couple. In both images, taken from the back, Afridi is seen lovingly holding onto his daughter and son-in-law in a pleasant mood.

In one of the pictures, the former all-rounder is seen leaning towards Ansha, expressing his emotions of a father seeing his daughter off.

In the photo, Afridi's daughter is seen wearing an intricately-designed red dress, embellished with gold zardozi and sequin work.

Photos from the wedding, which took place at a private wedding venue in Karachi, have gone viral on social media with Shaheen seen mingling with guests and fellow cricketer and Pakistan captain Babar Azam amid the joyous occasion.

The 23-year-old fast bowler arrived at the venue to receive his bride with his family, while the rukhsati (seeing off) ceremony was decked with a diverse guest list which included former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Tanveer Ahmed, and Sohail Khan.

The couple got married seven months ago in Karachi. However, Ansha's rukhsati was put on hold until September. Their valima ceremony will, however, be held in Islamabad on September 21.