 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Sports Desk

'Worst, cringe': Cricket fans disappointed by ICC World Cup 2023 anthem

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 anthem Dil Jashn Bole. — YouTube/ICC
ICC World Cup 2023 anthem "Dil Jashn Bole". — YouTube/ICC

Cricket fans, who were anxiously awaiting the release of the official anthem of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023, have expressed dismay over the song.

ICC released the song titled "Dil Jashn Bole" on Wednesday (today) which stars famous Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and is composed by noted Indian music director Pritam Chakraborty.

"DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23. Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023. Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!" said the post by ICC on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The anthem's release promises to unite fans across borders and ignite the passion for cricket as teams from different nations compete for the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.

Cricket lovers, both from India and Pakistan, started making memes as they were disappointed by the official anthem. They also compared it with the 2011 World Cup anthem "De Ghumake".

Let's take a look at what they said:

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will commence with defending champions England facing New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5.

The Green Shirts' will play a total of 11 matches in the World Cup, with four of them, including two warm-up matches and two group games, scheduled to take place in India's Hyderabad.

The Men in Green are expected to arrive in Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27 to kick off their World Cup campaign on October 6 in Hyderabad against the Netherlands.

Pakistan's schedule for ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 1:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

More From Sports:

Colts' Kylen Granson announces 'birth' of first touchdown in hilarious family photoshoot

Colts' Kylen Granson announces 'birth' of first touchdown in hilarious family photoshoot
Shahid Afridi's heartfelt note for daughter Ansha on wedding with Shaheen

Shahid Afridi's heartfelt note for daughter Ansha on wedding with Shaheen
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Manaslu's 'true summit'

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Manaslu's 'true summit'

PSG begin Champions League campaign with win over Dortmund

PSG begin Champions League campaign with win over Dortmund
AC Milan and Newcastle share points in tense goalless Group F opener

AC Milan and Newcastle share points in tense goalless Group F opener

Lionel Messi receives mass trolling for his controversial pizza choice

Lionel Messi receives mass trolling for his controversial pizza choice
ICC charges eight T10 players, officials for corruption

ICC charges eight T10 players, officials for corruption
WATCH: Shaheen Afridi looks debonair at his wedding ceremony video

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi looks debonair at his wedding ceremony
'Dil Jashn Bole' ICC World Cup 2023 anthem to be released today

'Dil Jashn Bole' ICC World Cup 2023 anthem to be released today
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, New Zealand warm-up match to be held without spectators

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, New Zealand warm-up match to be held without spectators
Amid rift rumours, Shaheen Shah Afridi shares picture with Babar Azam

Amid rift rumours, Shaheen Shah Afridi shares picture with Babar Azam
Pakistani footballers hit by 'financial crunch' ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Pakistani footballers hit by 'financial crunch' ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier