Sindh announces holiday on September 29 on account of Eid Milad un Nabi

A beautiful illuminated view of street decorated with lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Rawalpindi. — PPI/File

The caretaker government in Sindh on Thursday announced September 29 (Friday) as a public holiday on account of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).



The country is set to celebrate 12th Rabi ul Awal, the day of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birth, next Friday.

All the government offices and institutions will remain closed on September 29 in honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"The Government of Sindh declares 12th Rabi ul Awal 1445 (AH} 29th September 2023 (Friday), Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) as a public holiday for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh," a notification of the holiday stated.



However, essential services throughout the province will keep operating regardless.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Saturday to see the moon for the lunar month Rabi ul Awal; however, the crescent was not sighted that evening.

The body then announced that the next evening (Sunday, September 17) marked the beginning of Rabi ul Awal for the Islamic year 1445 AH, according to which the 12th day of the month will fall on September 29.

The occasion marks Eid Milad un Nabi which is celebrated by Muslims with religious fervor and zeal. In Pakistan, the day is honoured by public processions, events and seminars shedding light on the Seerah (life) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The celebrations started as the streets bathed in colourful lights right after the sighting of the moon, marking the first day of the holy month, and ceremonies such as milad and processions being organised across the country.

People adorned streets, buildings, and mosques with beautiful lights, decorations and buntings like every year.

Apart from the individuals, the government, religious organisations and milad committees also plan a large number of activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.