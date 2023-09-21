 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Inside Shaheen Shah Afridi's valima reception in Islamabad

By
Sports Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi (second right) poses with Sameen Rana (left), Haris Rauf (third left), Atif Rana (third right) and Aqib Javed (right). — Geo News
Shaheen Shah Afridi (second right) poses with Sameen Rana (left), Haris Rauf (third left), Atif Rana (third right) and Aqib Javed (right). — Geo News

The valima reception of Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who wedded former captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi on Tuesday, was held in Islamabad on Thursday night.

The couple's nikah was solemnised earlier this year, while Ansha's Rukhsati (seeing-off ceremony) took place on September 19 in Karachi.

Shaheen was dressed in an all-black three-piece suit with the same coloured shirt, as traditionally worn by Pakistani grooms on their valima receptions. However, pictures of the bride were not shared as the family maintained strict privacy.

Shahid Afridi was also seen wearing a black coat-pants with a white shirt. 

Apart from being the star pacer's valima, the event garnered significant attention due to the participation of various social and cricket-related personalities.

Videos and pictures from the event showed Shaheen's teammates Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq. Other individuals from the cricketers fraternity, such as Lahore Qalandars' Atif Rana, Sameen Rana and Aqib Javed, also came to convey their best wishes to the newlyweds.

In addition to the aforementioned cricketing luminaries, young pacer Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan added to the festivities with their warm wishes and congratulatory messages.

The couple's wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town and this reception served as a grand follow-up to their union.

The wedding festivities started with a mehndi ceremony on Monday.

Shaheen tied the knot with Ansha in February when their nikkah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.

The couple’s engagement had already taken place two years ago.

Earlier this year, while speaking on the Geo News show, the left-armer had revealed that it was his wish to marry Ansha.

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah [thanks to Allah Almighty] it is fulfilled now," a blushing Shaheen had told the interviewer. 

When Shaheen was asked whether Ansha feels jealous about his female fan following, the star pacer had said he was not sure about it.

"I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that," the cricketer had quipped.

Further, the host had asked Shaheen about upsetting plenty of female fans by getting engaged at an early age.

At this, Shaheen said: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."

More From Sports:

Aja Evans, US Bobsled medalist, sues chiropractor for sexual harrasment

Aja Evans, US Bobsled medalist, sues chiropractor for sexual harrasment
Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023 to be revealed tomorrow

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023 to be revealed tomorrow
Pakistan World Cup 2023 squad: What happened during PCB review session?

Pakistan World Cup 2023 squad: What happened during PCB review session?
Record number of Pakistanis to participate in Berlin Marathon 2023

Record number of Pakistanis to participate in Berlin Marathon 2023
Messi's early exit in Inter Miami win raises eyebrows

Messi's early exit in Inter Miami win raises eyebrows
Champions League: Jude Bellingham's late strike seals Real Madrid's win vs Union Berlin

Champions League: Jude Bellingham's late strike seals Real Madrid's win vs Union Berlin
Spanish women footballers end boycott as federation commits to changes

Spanish women footballers end boycott as federation commits to changes
Asian Games 2023: Pakistan's Zahid Iqbal advances to semi-finals in rowing

Asian Games 2023: Pakistan's Zahid Iqbal advances to semi-finals in rowing
AFC questions standard of facilities in Islamabad's Jinnah Stadium

AFC questions standard of facilities in Islamabad's Jinnah Stadium
New York to host 2024 T20 World Cup match between Pakistan, India

New York to host 2024 T20 World Cup match between Pakistan, India
'Worst, cringe': Cricket fans disappointed by ICC World Cup 2023 anthem

'Worst, cringe': Cricket fans disappointed by ICC World Cup 2023 anthem
Colts' Kylen Granson announces 'birth' of first touchdown in hilarious family photoshoot

Colts' Kylen Granson announces 'birth' of first touchdown in hilarious family photoshoot