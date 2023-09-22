 
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to attend 'Parenting Classes' amid messy divorce drama

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to attend 'Parenting Classes' amid messy divorce drama

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the estranged couple who is currently involved in a messy divorce battle, have been ordered by a Florida court to attend four-hour parenting classes as per Florida law.

The court order states, "All the parties involved in minor children or paternity proceedings are required to complete 'Parent Education' and 'Family Stabilization Course' before the entry by the court of a final judgment."

According to The Mirror, the court order obtained by the publication says, "If any party fails to comply, the judge may impose sanctions at their own discretion."

Earlier, Sophie filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband Joe Jonas accusing him of illegal retention of their daughters and wanting the immediate relocation of her kids to her home country England. Joe hit back at the accusations saying that it would be unlawful to relocate children as per Florida law.

As per the publication, the court order has confirmed Joe's stance that Florida law does not permit the relocation of children amid divorce.

Earlier, an expert lawyer weighed in their thoughts on the legal battle getting messy saying that the case now will go on for years with appeals and children of the estranged celebrity couple will suffer.  

