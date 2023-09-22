 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Sophie Turner discloses details of fight with Joe Jonas prior divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now headed for a messy divorce amid which, the latter has made a new revelation.

The Game of Thrones star shared that before Joe filed for a divorce, the couple got into a fight on the day of his birthday i.e. August 15.

Prior to the fight, Sophie had posted a picture with the 34-year-old singer where she could be seen kissing his hand, “long long New York nights,” read the caption.

Sophie even posted a picture of them wearing matching pajamas on the day of his birthday, and wrote, “Happy birthday handsome.” As for Joe, he posted pictures with his family and friends, where his wife was nowhere to be seen.

E! News claims that the 27-year-old actress termed the breakdown of their marriage “very sudden.” 

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's lawsuits:

According to her lawsuit, the couple planned for their daughters to go on tour with the Jonas brothers in August as she was away in England filming her new TV series Joan.

Meanwhile, in his petition, Joe blames her for neglecting their children while Sophie accuses him of “refusing to hand over daughters’ passports so that their kids could travel home.”

