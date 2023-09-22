Rami Malek, Emma Corrin reveal relationship status with park date

 
Rami Malek and Emma Corrin's rumored relationship just got confirmed after the two were spotted together enjoying an intimate outing in London.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor and The Crown star were captured packed on PDA while walking their dog in a park.

Emma sported a long taupe trench coat as they walked beside Rami who donned a blue baseball cap and jeans. 

Eye-witnesses told Daily Mail that the couple looked “blissfully happy,” and weren't “trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all.”

Previously, the two were photographed together at one of the US Open matches in New York City on September 8.

According to a source quoted by PEOPLE, Rami started dating the 27-year-old Golden Globe Award winner this summer only, and is “having fun with them.”

Last year, Emma confirmed their non-binary identity during an interview with Vogue, and mentioned that “they like people,” and enjoys going on dates with men and women both.

