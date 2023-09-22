 
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

World Cup 2023 squad: Hasan Ali may replace Naseem Shah

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday, September 22, 2023

Hasan Ali (left) and Naseem Shah. — AFP/File
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to announce a 15-member squad today (Friday) for next month's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India amid growing anticipation of fans.

According to sources close to the selection committee, 14 out of the 17 players from the Asia Cup squad are expected to retain their spots for the World Cup.

However, two notable exclusions from the World Cup squad are likely to be Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Haris. The wicketkeeper-batter could be in reserves alongside Abrar Ahmed.

In an expected change, Hasan Ali is likely to replace Naseem Shah in the 15-member World Cup squad. Naseem suffered a shoulder injury at the Asia Cup 2023 and is expected to stay on the sidelines for a long period of time.

The core of Pakistan's World Cup squad is expected to feature skipper Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq, offering a formidable top order.

The squad will also include Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, and Haris Rauf.

Additionally, the squad will feature Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Salman Ali Agha.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans alike are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Pakistan's World Cup squad, which is scheduled to be announced today by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan's likely squad for World Cup

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Reserves:

Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed

