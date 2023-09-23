IHC CJ to hear Imran Khan's bail plea in cipher case on Monday

PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures after arriving at a registrar office in Lahore High court to sign surety bonds for bail in various cases, in Lahore on July 3, 2023. — AFP

Hearing of plea to take place on Monday.

IHC chief justice to preside over hearing.

Court has already issued notice to FIA.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's post-arrest bail petition in the cipher case on Saturday.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC will preside over the hearing on Monday, September 25, as per the cause list released by the IHC registrar for the upcoming week.

Earlier, the court had also sought arguments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the case.

The special court — established under the Official Secrets Act — had rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of Khan and his party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case of the missing cipher.



Both Khan and Qureshi have been kept behind bars on judicial remand in the cipher case till September 26.

Last month, the FIA booked the PTI chief and his party’s vice chairman under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly misplacing and misusing the classified document for vested political interests.

Subsequently, both leaders were arrested in connection with the investigation into the case and a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try the accused.

Ciphergate

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Khan — just days before his ouster in April 2022 — brandished a letter, claiming that it was a cipher from a foreign nation, which mentioned that his government should be removed from power.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter nor mention the name of the nation that had sent it. But a few days later, he named the United States and said that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had sought his removal.

The cipher was about former Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed's meeting with Lu.

The former prime minister, claiming that he was reading contents from the cipher, said that "all will be forgiven for Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power".

Then on March 31, the National Security Committee (NSC) took up the matter and decided to issue a "strong demarche" to the country for its "blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan".

Later, after his removal, Khan's successor Shehbaz Sharif convened another meeting of the NSC, which came to the conclusion that it had found no evidence of a foreign conspiracy in the cipher.

The cipher case against the former premier became serious after his principal secretary Azam Khan stated before a magistrate as well as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that the former PM had used the US cipher for his "political gains" and to avert a vote of no-confidence against him.

The former bureaucrat, in his confession, said when he provided the ex-premier with the cipher, he was "euphoric" and termed the language a "US blunder". The former prime minister, according to Azam, then said that the cable could be used for "creating a narrative against establishment and opposition".

Azam said the US cipher was used in political gatherings by the PTI chairman, despite his advice to avoid such acts. He mentioned that the former prime minister also told him that the cipher could be used to divert the public's attention towards "foreign involvement" in the opposition's no-confidence motion.