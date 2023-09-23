Prince Harry is ‘transforming’ information ‘masquerading’ as news

Prince Harry has just been called out for attempting to promote the packaging of information that is only ‘masquerading’ as news.

Mr Foldi weighed in on everything, in his piece for The Telegraph.

This piece addressed Prince Harry’s past speech about the First Amendment that reads, “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers... I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time.”

He also said, “Going down Harry’s oft-maligned ‘First Amendment route’ is exactly what his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation plans to do, along with the scions of some of America’s richest families.”

“Markle herself isn’t Harry’s only accomplice in his efforts to transform the information that Americans consume masquerading as news.”

These accusations have come in response to the most recent $1 million donation made to the Orwellian-sounding Global Disinformation Index (GDI) which appears to work towards “shutting down conservative news sites than actually combating disinformation,” in the eyes of Mr Foldi.