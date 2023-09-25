WATCH: Rioting fans disrupt match, vandalise stadium after Ajax vs Feyenoord suspended

This video shows the moments of chaos soon after the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord was abandoned in Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam.

Ajax Amsterdam's Eredivisie game against Feyenoord on Sunday was suspended after rioting fans disrespected players and threw flares onto the pitch, BBC reported.



Police used tear gas to disperse the rioting fans outside the stadium, as they attempted to force their way into the stadium after the game was halted.

"A group of angry Ajax fans tried to force their way into the stadium after the game was halted leading the police to disperse them with tear gas," Amsterdam police wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"After the stopped game supporters broke into the main (stadium) entrance. Order has since been restored," the police said.

Feyenoord, leading 3-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, was called off after a series of incidents, including a plastic cup being thrown onto the pitch, and flares being thrown by angry fans, BBC reported.

Fans paid no heed to the message "Lighting of fireworks is prohibited" displayed on the big screen at the Johan Cruyff Arena as the referee directed the players down the tunnel after the match was stopped.

Ajax coach Maurice Steijn said: "It is a jet-black day, this makes it even worse."

"This type of behaviour is not a part of Ajax," said a club statement.

The statement continued: "Ajax's management and supervisory board distance themselves from the misconduct that led to the suspension of the match against Feyenoord and the disturbances afterwards.

"Disappointment about the season's poor start is understandable but can never be the cause of disorderly conduct. We apologise to everyone who has felt unsafe or has been affected in any other way."

The 36-time Dutch champions, Ajax, are currently in 13th place, two points above the relegation zone, despite only winning once in four games this season.

"De Klassieker has been permanently suspended after repeated fireworks on the field," Eredivisie said in a statement. "More information on playing out this game will follow later."

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot said it was "especially annoying" that his side were not able to finish what had been a superb performance, Reuters reported.

"In this way the chance for something very beautiful is taken away from us," he said on the club website. "We understand the decision that has been taken, but we do not feel a sense of victory... And so we certainly won't get on the bus satisfied."

The Dutch football association, KNVB, told broadcaster NOS that it hoped to make a decision regarding the match on Monday, but added it might take longer.

Slot said that no outcome would be ideal.

"The match will be played with or without an audience, or not and it will be a legal victory for us. Whatever the case, in all cases there is distortion of competition," Slot said. "The question now is what the KNVB will do to keep this to a minimum."

Ajax finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons. They had finished champions seven times and runners-up another five over the previous 12 seasons.