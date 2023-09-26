Prince Harry knows everything’s just ‘downhill from here’

Prince Harry’s learning everything’s just ‘downhill from here’

Prince Harry has just been issued a dire warning about the wellbeing of his brand and financial health, given that experts fear its ‘only downhill’ from here.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser began running down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s net worth.

Starting off was Netflix, which promised the duo $76 million, after that comes Prince Harry’s $31 million payout from Spare, as well as Spotify’s earnings which rest around $30 million.

In the case that the couple recieved their full payout from Spotify they sit at $137 million, which Ms Elser feels is “certainly not bad for two people whose CVs include military service, mid-level department store face and professional calligrapher, but chump change compared to Ellen et al.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also said “it could well be downhill from here.”