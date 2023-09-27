 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
New Zealand's Tim Southee on track for World Cup return after recovery

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

New Zealand's Tim Southee on track for World Cup return after recovery. AFP/File

New Zealand's cricket fans have reason to rejoice as Tim Southee, the seasoned seamer, prepares to make a triumphant return to the international stage at the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India. 

The remarkable comeback comes after a challenging battle with a thumb injury that had cast doubt on his participation in the tournament.

Southee, who also shoulders the responsibility of New Zealand's Test captaincy, faced a daunting setback when he dislocated and fractured his right thumb while attempting a catch during a high-stakes one-day international against England on September 15. 

He underwent surgery, leaving cricket enthusiasts anxious about his World Cup prospects.

The New Zealand Cricket board (NZC) announced on Tuesday that Southee had been cleared to join the Black Caps in India later this week.

The 34-year-old paceman has his sights firmly set on being fit and firing for New Zealand's opening match of the tournament, which is scheduled for October 5 and pits them against the reigning champions, England.

Southee's return adds a significant boost to New Zealand's bowling arsenal and bolsters their chances of making a mark in the competition.

However, there's an intriguing twist to this story. While Southee is on the mend and poised for a sensational return, the NZC has included pace bowler Kyle Jamieson as a contingency plan. Although not officially part of the World Cup squad, Jamieson will travel with the team to India this week, providing additional depth and options for the Kiwis.

The Kiwi seamer's return to the fold promises to be one of the feel-good stories of the tournament, as he seeks to help his team clinch cricketing glory on the world stage.

