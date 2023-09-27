Pakistan team departs for India for showpiece World Cup 2023

National team left at 3.20am from Lahore airport for Dubai.

Team scheduled to land in Indian Hyderabad at 8:15pm (local time).

Babar Azam says team seek "prayers of all Pakistan cricket team fans".

Pakistan team departed on Wednesday for India to participate in the much-awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.



The national team left at 3.20am from Lahore airport and will make a brief stopover in Dubai before taking a flight to Indian Hyderabad.

The team are scheduled to land in Hyderabad at 8:15pm (local time) on September 27 (today).

Pakistan’s travel contingent consists of 18 players and 13-player support personnel.



Bowling coach Morne Morkel and men’s cricket team director Mickey Arthur will join the team in Dubai and India, respectively.

The team will take part in the training session the next day and is scheduled to play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29.

Ahead of leaving for India, the national team captain Babar Azam requested cricket fans for prayers.

“As we head for the World Cup, we seek prayers of all the Pakistan cricket team fans and well-wishers. I am certain that you will continue to extend your support and love, which you have always done. Pakistan Zindabad,” Babar wrote on his official X handle.

On Monday, after a long delay, India finally issued visas to the Pakistan team ending uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's participation in the most awaited tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) complaining about a visa delay which, it said, had disrupted the team's preparation for the mega event across the border.



Pakistan will play two warm-up matches before beginning their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Oct 6.



Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in a mouth-watering Oct 14 contest in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

Schedule of Pakistan's warm-up matches:

September 29 — vs New Zealand in Hyderabad

October 3 — vs Australia in Hyderabad

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.