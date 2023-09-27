WATCH: Family remains amazingly calm as black bear crashes picnic in Mexico

A black bear crashed a family's picnic at Mexico's Chipinque Ecological Park in the state of Nuevo León.

A hungry yet bear-y polite black bear interrupted a family picnic as it devoured the lovely feast served on a table mounted in the middle of Mexico's Chipinque Ecological Park in the state of Nuevo León.



The video shows a bear eating enchiladas and tacos near people, moving its head near a woman who is covering her child's face. After eating, it moves across a picnic table before jumping down.



The startling video went viral on social media after a member of the family enjoying the picnic shared the moment on TikTok with a post written in Spanish that translates to: "When you go to have a taco at Chipinque".



The video amassed over 10 million views on TikTok.

The park, situated in the Monterrey Metropolitan area, has issued a warning to visitors about an increase in encounters with black bears in the area, posing a risk to both people and the animals.

The park also offers recommendations on how to handle such encounters, including advising visitors to "never try to photograph a bear up close".

The incident follows a black bear encounter four months ago as the animal crashed a party in San Pedro Garza García, checked out several of the options available on the buffet table before settling for one of the main dishes as startled guests and caterers looked on and laughed, Daily Mail reported.



In October 2022, another black bear interrupted Ricardo Morales' proposal to his girlfriend Cecilia Canabal at a restaurant in Chipinque Ecological Park.



Morales said that at the time several people around them instructed him and Canabal to remain calm as the bear walked across the rose-covered floored.



In 2020 another video from the park went viral when a black bear was seen approaching a visitor and sniffing her hair.