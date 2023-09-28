 
WATCH: Meta's AI-fueled chatbots bring celebrities to your private conversations

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg giving a presentation about the latest launches.
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, has just dropped a bombshell of tech innovations set to change the way we interact with AI. 

Among the highlights are smart glasses that redefine connectivity, AI-powered chatbots with celebrity personas, and an updated virtual reality headset.

Personality-infused chatbots

Meta is at the forefront of the chatbot revolution, introducing a series of intelligent virtual assistants. 

These chatbots are not your ordinary digital helpers. They come with distinct personalities and specialisations, offering more personalised and engaging interactions. 

From settling arguments to providing holiday tips and cooking advice, Meta's chatbots are designed to connect with users on a deeper level.

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses

Shipping from October 17th at £299, the new generation of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses is set to redefine how we experience reality. 

These cutting-edge glasses incorporate a Meta AI assistant, enabling users to seamlessly stream their real-world experiences directly to Facebook and Instagram. 

Gone are the days of mere photo capturing. These glasses deliver real-time immersion.

Quest 3: The ultimate mixed-reality experience

Meta's Quest 3 headset, slated to be available from October 10th, takes mixed reality to new heights. 

With a starting price of £500, it's positioned as the best value in the VR industry, challenging Apple's higher-priced Vision Pro headset. 

Wearers can enjoy virtual experiences while maintaining a connection to the real world, thanks to a live video feed.

Generative AI

Meta also introduced generative AI into its arsenal. This AI innovation can generate both text responses and lifelike images, adding an exciting element of creativity to user interactions.

Zuckerberg's presentation at the Meta Connect conference, the company's first in-person event since the pandemic, showcased Meta's commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible and affordable to everyone. 

By combining celebrity personas with AI chatbots and delivering immersive tech experiences, Meta is forging a path towards a more interactive and entertaining digital future.

