world
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Web Desk

Rotterdam shooting leaves two dead at medical centre

Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Ambulances are seen after Dutch police arrested a suspect after a shooting in Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 2023.—Reuters
Ambulances are seen after Dutch police arrested a suspect after a shooting in Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 2023.—Reuters

Two deaths have been reported following twin shootings in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The incidents began with a gunman opening fire in a house, injuring two individuals, and subsequently setting the building on fire. The suspect then proceeded to a local hospital.

Dutch police have arrested a 32-year-old resident at the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, suspected of involvement in both shooting incidents.

The Erasmus Medical Center, where one of the shootings occurred, advised the public not to come to the hospital due to "various incidents." Photographs depict medical personnel evacuating the area and armed forces surrounding the building.

Authorities believe there was a single gunman responsible for the attacks. Initially, there were reports that the suspect might have been on a motorcycle, wearing combat attire, with black hair, and carrying a backpack, headphones, and a handgun.

A press conference is scheduled for 18:45 local time, during which Rotterdam Mayor Aboutaleb, the Public Prosecution Service, and the police are expected to provide further information.

The situation is still developing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

