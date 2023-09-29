 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Pakistan's Kishmala Talat bags bronze in Asian Games shooting competition

By
Sports Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Pakistani shooter Kishmala Talat (right) flaunts her bronze medal on the podium with fellow Indian shooters. — PSB
Pakistani shooter Kishmala Talat (right) flaunts her bronze medal on the podium with fellow Indian shooters. — PSB

  • Talat secures third position in 10m Air Pistol event.
  • This is Pakistan's first medal in the ongoing Asian Games.
  • India's Palak Gulia and Esha Singh bag gold and silver.

Pakistan's Kishmala Talat on Friday bagged the bronze medal in the shooting discipline, securing the maiden medal for the country at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Talat, competing in the 10 metres Air Pistol event, secured the third position, while India's 17-year-old Palak Gulia and 18-year-old Esha Singh bagged gold and silver for the first and second positions, respectively.

The Pakistani shooter had a total score of 218.2 against her Indian competitors Gulia and Singh, who managed to land a score of 242.1 and 239.7, respectively.

Expressing her views on the win, Talat said that she is "looking forward to Olympics 2024".

"I hope I perform well and represent my country over there [Paris]," she said.

Earlier, Pakistan’s journey ended in the 10 metres air rifle shooting discipline after Ghufran Adil, Aqib Latif and Zeeshan Fareed failed to qualify for the top 8 for next round.

Ghufran finished 31st with 622.7 points, Aaqib finished 44th with 616.7 and Zeehshan finished 53rd with 608.4 points.

Pakistan, as a whole, finished 14th with a total of 1874.8 points in the 10 metres air rifle competition.

In another shooting competition, Pakistan’s GM Bashir, who started well in the first round of the qualification phase and secured eighth position, dropped out of the top 4 race after only getting 13 points in the second round.

Pakistani female athletes cleared to travel to China

On Thursday, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has allowed two female athletes to travel to China.

After consultation with the Pakistan Sports Board, Sahib e Asra and Arooj Kiran have been given the green signal to participate in the event.

The two were previously barred from travelling to Hangzhou with other players due to a delay in the dope test results. 

Both the players will be available to participate in the athletics event today. Asra will compete in the 400 metres race while Kiran is in the 100 metres category.

More From Sports:

ICC reveals star-studded panel of commentators for World Cup 2023

ICC reveals star-studded panel of commentators for World Cup 2023
PCB's Zaka Asraf elated over Pakistan team's 'fantastic' reception in India

PCB's Zaka Asraf elated over Pakistan team's 'fantastic' reception in India
World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand in warm-up match

World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand in warm-up match
Bangladeshi umpire breaks barriers at ICC World Cup

Bangladeshi umpire breaks barriers at ICC World Cup
NFL legend Tom Brady reflects on post-retirement weight loss, spills diet beans

NFL legend Tom Brady reflects on post-retirement weight loss, spills diet beans
How much Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan will earn under new PCB deal?

How much Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan will earn under new PCB deal?
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani YouTubers deny applying for Indian visa

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani YouTubers deny applying for Indian visa
World Cup 2023: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen 'overwhelmed' by Indian welcome video

World Cup 2023: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen 'overwhelmed' by Indian welcome
Lionel Messi sidelined: US Open Cup final gets underway between Inter Miami and Dynamo

Lionel Messi sidelined: US Open Cup final gets underway between Inter Miami and Dynamo
Inter Milan's unbeaten streak shattered by Sassuolo with shocking 2-1 upset

Inter Milan's unbeaten streak shattered by Sassuolo with shocking 2-1 upset
Major League Cup setback: Manchester City crashed out by Newcastle

Major League Cup setback: Manchester City crashed out by Newcastle
Fans chant 'Babar Bhai' as Men in Green receive warm welcome in India

Fans chant 'Babar Bhai' as Men in Green receive warm welcome in India