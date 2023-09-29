Ijazul Haq hints at electoral alliance with Chaudhry Shujaat

 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijazul Haq (left) meets Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Online/Twitter/@Rizwaan1995/ NA website/File
  • Ijazul Haq inquires after Shujaat Hussain's health.
  • “Scale of accountably should be the same for everyone,” says Haq. 
  • PML-Q and PML-Z will jointly contest upcoming polls, confirms Shafay.  

As the country is heading towards the general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijazul Haq on Friday hinted at an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Following a meeting with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former military ruler Ziaul Haq’s son said, “[We] will chalk out future course of action under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat.”

During the meeting, Haq inquired after Hussain’s health and expressed good wishes. Matters of mutual interest, current political and economic situation of the country and other issues were also discussed in the huddle.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain — sons of the seasoned PML-Q politician — were also present during the meeting.

Talking to journalists following the meeting, Haq — who had distanced himself from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the May 9 riots and rubbished the media reports saying that his party did not merge with the Imran Khan-led party in May — said that the country’s economy should be given the utmost priority.

All the political parties should set aside personal differences for the sake of the country’s economy, he added. Stressing the need for a level playing field for all the political parties in the upcoming elections, Haq said, “Scale of accountably should be the same for everyone.”

He further said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar should not give political statements. To another query, Haq said, “All the institutions should work within their constitutional ambit.”

When asked a question about three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif homecoming, Haq said he was unsure whether the PML-N supremo would be welcomed with handcuffs or petals upon return.

On his part, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain — son of Shujaat — said that PML-Q and PML-Z will jointly contest the upcoming polls.

He was of the view that PTI’s incarcerated President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi should launch his own political party.

